In need of a QB, Vikings sign veteran Koy Detmer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The newest Minnesota Vikings quarterback shouldn't take long to figure out coach Brad Childress' offense.
The Vikings signed Koy Detmer on Tuesday to serve as an insurance policy for a banged-up group of quarterbacks.
Detmer is in his 10th season in the league. He was on the Eagles roster for all seven of Childress' years in Philadelphia. Childress worked with Detmer first as a quarterbacks coach and then as an offensive coordinator.
Two of Minnesota's three quarterbacks are less than 100 percent. Starter Tarvaris Jackson had a concussion on Sunday against San Diego. Backup Kelly Holcomb is still recovering from a whiplash-like injury two weeks ago against Philadelphia.
That left Brooks Bollinger as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
Detmer has eight career starts but was a backup to Donovan McNabb for most of his time with the Eagles.
