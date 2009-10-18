In impressive rout of Giants, Saints show signs of being Super

Tackles Jermon Bushrod and Jonathan Stinchcomb were exceptional in keeping Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora away from Brees. But the entire Saints line played with an attitude. As center Jonathan Goodwin put it, "We take a lot of pride in keeping everybody away from Drew and not letting Drew get touched. We feel like we can go out and block guys, no matter how good they are. They've got a great defensive line, and we wanted to be physical with those guys and let them know it was going to be all day that we were going to be coming after them. I think we got that across today."