In-game tweeting costs Bengals' Ochocinco $25,000

The NFL fined Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco $25,000 for violating two game policies –- possession of an electronic device and posting messages on a social media site -– during last week's preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Two messages appeared on Ochocinco's Twitter page during the prohibited period for players to use social media, which begins 90 minutes before kickoff and lasts until post-game media obligations are fulfilled. One Ochocinco message appeared at 6:50 p.m. ET Friday and the second at 9:53 p.m. ET. The game kicked off at 8:07 p.m. ET.
NFL executive vice president of football operations Ray Anderson issued the fine, and Ochocinco apologized -- how else? -- through Twitter.
"I won't do it again," he tweeted.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.