In-game tweeting costs Bengals' Ochocinco $25,000

Published: Aug 24, 2010 at 06:17 AM

The NFL fined Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco $25,000 for violating two game policies –- possession of an electronic device and posting messages on a social media site -– during last week's preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two messages appeared on Ochocinco's Twitter page during the prohibited period for players to use social media, which begins 90 minutes before kickoff and lasts until post-game media obligations are fulfilled. One Ochocinco message appeared at 6:50 p.m. ET Friday and the second at 9:53 p.m. ET. The game kicked off at 8:07 p.m. ET.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Ray Anderson issued the fine, and Ochocinco apologized -- how else? -- through Twitter.

"I won't do it again," he tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 30

Lamar Jackson's Wednesday absence now has an explanation. Ravens OC Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that is QB is dealing with a back issue and should be fine for Week 4.
news

Week 4 NFL game picks: Bengals roll past Jaguars; Rams top Cardinals in battle of unbeatens

Can the Jaguars win their first game of the season tonight in Cincinnati? Will the Cardinals or Rams stay undefeated in a marquee NFC West bout? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 4.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 5 of college football season

Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. There are six newcomers to the list entering Week 5, and a Penn State receiver is knocking on the door of the top 10.
news

Jalen Hurts: Miles Sanders has 'got to get his' in order for Eagles to be successful

Philadelphia's loss to Dallas on Monday night exposed a number of issues for the Eagles' offense, and none was greater than its disproportionate reliance on passing. Jalen Hurts knows Miles Sanders and the run game needs more love.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW