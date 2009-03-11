Implications of Owens signing on the minds of fantasy footballers

M.F.: Benson does appear to be in line for a featured role, which improves his draft value, but be sure to temper your expectations. In his three-game explosion at the end of last season, Benson averaged 28 carries in an offense that leaned on the run with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. With Carson Palmer back at the helm, however, the Bengals are certain to throw the ball more often. And unless their is significant improvement, this still looks like a team that will have to overcome deficits and could be forced to throw the football a ton. What's more, this is still Cedric Benson. I see him as no more than a No. 3 fantasy running back or flex starter in most leagues.