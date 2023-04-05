Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon runs 4.42-second 40-yard dash at private workout

Those are not special 40 times from Witherspoon, but they are likely to ease the concerns of evaluators from teams considering him in the first round on April 27. Seven cornerbacks ran faster 40 times than Witherspoon did at his workout -- several of whom are bigger. The two fastest 40 times in Indianapolis came from two players similarly sized to Witherspoon: Michigan's DJ Turner II (4.26 seconds) and Maryland's Jakorian Bennett (4.30).