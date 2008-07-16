If team is sold, official wants Steelers to repay funding for stadium

Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, the oldest son of late team founder Art Rooney, wants to stay in the football business and is discussing the ownership of the team with his four brothers. Each brother owns 16 percent of the franchise. The other four brothers, all in their late 60s or early 70s, want to sell to safeguard the investment for their heirs and because some of them own gambling interests that run counter to NFL rules for owners.