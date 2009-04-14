If schedule is any indication, Bears are 'it' team for 2009

» For the second consecutive year, the Buffalo Bills will face an AFC East opponent in their regular-season game at Toronto's Rogers Centre when they face the Jets on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 8:20 p.m. ET, on NFL Network. Last year, the Bills faced the Dolphins in Toronto. The addition of WR Terrell Owens clearly has enhanced the Bills' national-TV exposure. Besides the Thursday night game, they also have a Monday night game at New England on Sept. 14, followed by four games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET and a fifth at 4:15 p.m. ET in the next six weeks.