If anything, Texans defense will have advantage, Ryans says

Published: Jun 15, 2011 at 06:01 AM

Linebacker DeMeco Ryans isn't buying the talk about how the lockout will handicap the Houston Texans as they try to adjust to new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme.

Ryans told the *Houston Chronicle* the attention given to the transition in general and Mario Williams' move from defensive end to outside linebacker in particular, has been overblown.

"I know a lot of people are concerned about it, like moving Mario, but the biggest change for most of us is learning the different terminology," Ryans said. "It's not a big difference for us inside guys at all.

"I'm most excited because this defense gives us so much more flexibility. It's easier to disguise our coverages and when we're coming and not coming (after the quarterback)."

Ryans, who is recovering from surgery to repair his Achilles' tendon, spoke extensively with Phillips during the short break in the lockout when players and coaches could communicate. He and quarterback Matt Schaub led approximately 40 Texans through a three-day minicamp last week.

"There was a lot of teaching going on by DeMeco as far as assignments and adjustments," said Schaub, who coached the offense. "At the same time, coverages are coverages. Once we got to seven-on-seven, it was just go and play ball and have fun."

Before the minicamp, Schaub led the Texans through workouts and 14 OTA-like gatherings.

"We had a good turnout (at minicamp)," Schaub said. "We were able to run a lot of drills and get everybody into the swing of football.

"It's a different story if you just go out and mess around for an hour and a half and don't get good work in, but we did. The leaders on the team made sure we did it like we do in OTAs and practice."

