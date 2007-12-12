IDP focus: Trufant, Greenway shine in Week 14

It appears Week 15 will feature the season's worst weather by a wide margin. A coastal storm is brewing that could bring snow, ice and wind to four games: Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Cleveland, the N.Y. Jets at New England and Washington at the N.Y. Giants. The Seattle at Carolina game should include wind, but not precipitation. The Baltimore at Miami contest could be plagued by wind and rain. None of this sounds pretty; the wind could wreak the most havoc, because of its often detrimental effect on the passing game. Four Week 15 games will be played in climate-controlled venues: Denver at Houston, Green Bay at St. Louis, Arizona at New Orleans and Chicago at Minnesota.