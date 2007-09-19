IDP focus: Ruud becoming an anchor on improving Bucs defense

Nice weather is expected to dominate the NFL schedule for a third consecutive week. The biggest problem might be heat, not wind, rain or snow. Summer-like heat and humidity will grip Kansas City (where the Chiefs play the Vikings) and Tampa (where the Bucs play the Rams), possibly causing some cramping and dehydration. There is a 40-percent chance of thunderstorms in Tampa, which could cause a few turnovers if the weather turns slick. A 30-percent chance of rain is expected in the Pacific Northwest for the Seattle-Cincinnati game.