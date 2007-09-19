IDP focus: Ruud becoming an anchor on improving Bucs defense

By Ted Rossman
HIGH FIVES
In this section, we examine five strong but unheralded performances from the previous week and determine whether these players are likely to remain hot.
- Barrett Ruud (LB, TB): Ruud's grip on Tampa Bay's starting middle linebacker position is growing stronger by the day. He forced two fumbles and participated in 11 tackles (nine solo) in Week 2, backing up a 13-tackle (10 solo) performance in Week 1 that included another forced fumble. The Tampa Bay defense looks strong this season, and Ruud is one of its anchors. Expect more good things from the Nebraska product.
- Kelvin Hayden (CB, IND): Hayden followed a 10-tackle performance in Week 1 with a nine-tackle effort in Week 2 that also included a forced fumble. He has a secure starting role and is a good bet for more productivity in future weeks.
- Amobi Okoye (DT, HOU): Okoye rebounded from a poor Week 1 performance (one solo tackle) with a strong Week 2 effort (four solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble). However, don't get too excited because defensive tackles are among the least productive IDPs, especially when they are rookies like Okoye.
- Elvis Dumervil (DE, DEN): Despite seeing only part-time action, Dumervil made two sacks in Week 2. He is exclusively a pass-rushing specialist, which means that while he could approach double-digits in sacks, he is a high-risk, high-reward option that should also contribute his fair share of quiet games.
- Napoleon Harris (LB, KC): Harris paced the Chiefs' defense with 11 tackles (nine solo) in Week 2, with a sack and an interception. He is a good sleeper this season on a better-than-expected Kansas City defense. Look for more strong tackling numbers from Harris as well as occasional contributions in other statistical categories.
TREND WATCH
Here, we look at trends and matchups that savvy owners can exploit in the upcoming week.
- The Jets and Saints are the only NFL squads yet to record a sack in 2007. Both teams have faced strong offensive lines thus far and things will get a little easier in the near future, but neither team is a great bet to get on track in Week 3. The Jets play host to Miami and the Saints play host to Tennessee, two opponents that are not particularly sack-prone. Think twice before putting pass rushers like Will Smith (DE, NO) and Bryan Thomas (LB, NYJ) in your lineup this week.
- Dallas has allowed 55 points through two games, but the Cowboys forced five turnovers in their last game and face a Chicago offense in Week 3 that has had trouble holding onto the football. The Bears have committed seven turnovers in two games, so make sure to activate Dallas defenders like Ken Hamlin (S), Roy Williams (S) and DeMarcus Ware (LB).
- Baltimore has faced two suspect defenses so far (Bengals, Jets) and managed 20 points in each game, hardly an overwhelming total. The Ravens should be in for a stiffer test in Week 3 against an underrated Arizona defense. This could be the week that Adrian Wilson (S) breaks out with his first sack of the season against hobbled Baltimore quarterback Steve McNair. Also keep an eye on Karlos Dansby and Gerald Hayes, a pair of solid but unheralded Arizona linebackers.
- New England has looked unstoppable so far this season, and the Bills are 0-2, so it'll be a Week 3 romp for the Patriots, right? Not so fast. This is a nasty rivalry that usually fails to light up the scoreboard. Last season, New England quarterback Tom Brady averaged only 179 passing yards in two meetings with the Bills. Buffalo's defense has some worthy IDPs like Aaron Schobel (DE), Donte Whitner (S) and Paul Posluszny (LB), so don't be afraid to use them.
- The Bills haven't done much offensively this season (17 total points in two games), but they have only turned the ball over once. That's bad news for a New England secondary that is still rounding into form. Two of the team's leading IDPs, Asante Samuel (CB) and Eugene Wilson (S), have been held without an interception thus far in 2007.
- St. Louis has one of the NFL's most balanced defenses with six double-digit tacklers, but no Ram has more than 14 stops. The team has yet to record an interception and faces a careful Tampa Bay offense in Week 3. This probably isn't the week for Oshiomogho Atogwe (S) or Corey Chavous (S) to break out.
- The Texans boast an improved team and a 2-0 record to open the season, yet they face an all-too-familiar nemesis in Week 3: Indianapolis. Veteran signal-caller Peyton Manning carved up the Texans for 605 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions in two meetings a year ago. Houston has upgraded its defense with the likes of Mario Williams (DE), Amobi Okoye (DT) and DeMeco Ryans (LB), but the Colts should be too much for that young crew this week.
WHITHER THE WEATHER
Because bad weather usually means fewer points and more turnovers, you need to know where IDPs should benefit from the elements. Here are some sites where the weather could be a significant factor. Keep in mind that the forecasts can change leading up to game day.
Nice weather is expected to dominate the NFL schedule for a third consecutive week. The biggest problem might be heat, not wind, rain or snow. Summer-like heat and humidity will grip Kansas City (where the Chiefs play the Vikings) and Tampa (where the Bucs play the Rams), possibly causing some cramping and dehydration. There is a 40-percent chance of thunderstorms in Tampa, which could cause a few turnovers if the weather turns slick. A 30-percent chance of rain is expected in the Pacific Northwest for the Seattle-Cincinnati game.