IDP focus: Peterson, Leonhard worth a look

By Ted Rossman
HIGH FIVES
In this section, we'll examine five strong but unheralded performances from Week 1 and determine whether these players are likely to remain hot.
- Hunter Hillenmeyer (LB, CHI): Hillenmeyer led the Bears with nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss at San Diego. He's a solid complement to Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs, but don't expect stats like these on a regular basis. The Chicago defense was on the field for 37:03 in Week 1, against one of the league's best offenses.
- Mike Peterson (LB, JAC): He made eight tackles (seven solo) in Jacksonville's Week 1 loss to the Titans. Peterson missed most of last season with a torn pectoral muscle, so he's flying under the radar in many leagues this season. He averaged 116 tackles per season from 2002-2005 and didn't miss a game. Expect more good things from Peterson.
- Jim Leonhard (S, BUF): Leonhard took over as Buffalo's starting free safety in Week 1 when Ko Simpson went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Leonhard was in on 13 tackles (eight solo) and made an interception. He has a nose for the football and Buffalo's front seven is weak, so give Leonhard a look in deep leagues.
- E.J. Henderson (LB, MIN): Henderson recorded two sacks in Week 1 and tied for the team lead with eight tackles (seven solo). He is a talented player, but he's back at middle linebacker this season -- the position where he struggled in 2004 and 2005. Henderson also faced one of the league's weakest offenses (Atlanta), therefore don't race to the waiver wire just yet.
- Robert Geathers (DE, CIN): Geathers got off to a great start with an interception, a forced fumble, a sack and four tackles (all solo) in Week 1. He broke out with 10.5 sacks last season and seems primed for a repeat in 2007. Geathers is a very good play this Sunday against the Browns and in subsequent weeks.
ROSTER TRENDS
Here, we look at trends and matchups that savvy owners can exploit in the upcoming week.
- Denver held Buffalo to 184 total yards in Week 1 and plays host to the struggling Raiders in Week 2. Denver cornerbacks Dre' Bly and Champ Bailey are ball hawks and should give Daunte Culpepper fits in his first start in almost a full calendar year.
- Jacksonville sacked elusive Tennessee quarterback Vince Young twice in Week 1 and held him to 78 passing yards. In Week 2, the Jaguars face an Atlanta team that allowed six sacks in Week 1. Even with scrambler Michael Vick under center last year, the Falcons tied for the seventh-most sacks allowed in the league. Look for Marcus Stroud (DT, JAC) to chase the far-less mobile Joey Harrington all day. We're not so confident in John Henderson (DT, JAC), who didn't look fully recovered from a shoulder injury in Week 1.
- Don't be afraid to use Titans IDPs this week against Indianapolis. While Peyton Manning and company tore up the Saints in Week 1 and tied for second in the NFL in scoring a year ago, the Colts averaged only 15.5 points per game in two meetings with Tennessee last season. In fact, Manning was intercepted three times.
- The Green Bay defense was solid in Week 1, forcing three Philadelphia turnovers and holding the Eagles to 13 points. In Week 2, the Packers face a Giants team that could be without its starting quarterback and starting running back due to injuries. Aaron Kampman (DE, GB), Nick Barnett (LB, GB) and company are strong plays.
- Miami's defense showed some flashes of brilliance in Week 1, forcing two interceptions and two fumbles against the Redskins. But the Dolphins also allowed 413 yards of total offense to a Washington team that isn't exactly an offensive juggernaut. Miami faces Dallas in Week 2, a team that hung 45 points on the Giants in Week 1. Unless you have Zach Thomas (LB, MIA) or Jason Taylor (DE, MIA), it's best to leave your Dolphins on the bench in Week 2.
- Jets quarterback Chad Pennington isn't very mobile on a good day and could be hobbled by an ankle injury in Week 2. That's good news for Baltimore pass rushers like Terrell Suggs (DE, BAL) and Trevor Pryce (DE, BAL).
WHITHER THE WEATHER
Because bad weather usually means fewer points and more turnovers, you need to know where IDPs should benefit from the elements. Here are some sites where the weather could be a significant factor. Keep in mind that the forecasts can change leading up to game day.
Most of the nation is still in a late-summer weather pattern. The biggest potential for inclement weather across the NFL this weekend is in Florida, where hot, humid and potentially wet weather is expected for the Atlanta-Jacksonville, New Orleans-Tampa Bay and Dallas-Miami games. Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees in all three locations with humidity that will make the air temperature feel 5-10 degrees warmer. If the storms roll in, some extra turnovers could result on the sloppy tracks at these sites.