IDP focus: Peterson, Leonhard worth a look

Most of the nation is still in a late-summer weather pattern. The biggest potential for inclement weather across the NFL this weekend is in Florida, where hot, humid and potentially wet weather is expected for the Atlanta-Jacksonville, New Orleans-Tampa Bay and Dallas-Miami games. Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees in all three locations with humidity that will make the air temperature feel 5-10 degrees warmer. If the storms roll in, some extra turnovers could result on the sloppy tracks at these sites.