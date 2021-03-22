Around the NFL

Hunter Henry 'fired up' to team up with Jonnu Smith in New England

Published: Mar 22, 2021 at 05:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Hunter Henry﻿ anticipated being pursued by a market that was very interested in his abilities, but he didn't foresee landing with the same team that invested heavily in the other top talent at his position.

When it became clear he'd be paired with ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ in New England, Henry was driven to imagine great duos of the past. It's been a hallmark of successful teams, especially those assembled by the franchise he's joining.

"I trust what we're building here with the Patriots," Henry told reporters Monday, via the Boston Herald. "I think that was a big (factor) into my decision on why I wanted to be a Patriot. Just the trust of coach [Bill] Belichick, and what we're building there. And I'm just fired up to be a part of it."

Henry is joining a Patriots team that was served a helping of humble pie in 2020, falling from the ranks of perennial contenders to mediocre in finishing 7-9. New England was hamstrung more than any other franchise by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw multiple key Patriots opt out and its new quarterback, ﻿Cam Newton﻿, forced out of action by the novel coronavirus during the season. All of those losses combined to sink New England's ship, forcing the Patriots to watch the postseason from the unfamiliar confines of home.

Belichick's club has approached the 2021 offseason as if it is bent on preventing such an outcome from happening again. Henry is an important part of the turnaround effort, and he's ready to team with Smith to make their mark.

"Obviously, the Patriots' long history of tight ends, I watched it from afar and admired it," Henry said. "I feel like they kinda put the tight end on the map again. And so many tight ends in their history have been so great. Just the rich history of it, and how they use the tight ends. ... It's really, really exciting. So I'm pumped to be able to get into the system, learn it, and just see how I can adapt my game to it, and everything that goes with it, with Jonnu, everything. I'm really fired up about it and very excited."

As respective No. 1 tight ends with their former clubs in 2020, Smith and Henry combined to catch 101 passes for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns. It's not unrealistic to anticipate them combining to do something similar in New England, where the Patriots have demonstrated an ability to maximize the position in the past, and where Newton could use a couple of reliable targets to jump-start New England's passing attack.

At minimum, opponents will have to spend extra time devising an effective approach to limiting Smith and Henry. And with New England spending plenty elsewhere to load up for an emphatic rebuttal to the 2020 disappointment, we can expect the Patriots to be a tough out every Sunday, with Smith and Henry figuring to be major factors in their effectiveness in 2021.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: More Free Agent Moves; Teams that Still Have Work to Do

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news as more free agent moves are still flying in and also look into teams with more work to do. 
news

Giants signing former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year, $39M contract

The Giants have added yet another noteworthy name to their ever-changing roster. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has agreed to a deal to join New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Ravens hosting WR Sammy Watkins for Tuesday visit

The Ravens have yet to address one of their biggest needs, but it's not without effort. It has now turned to veteran WR and former first-round pick Sammy Watkins, whom Ian Rapoport reports is on his way to Baltimore for a visit.
news

Rob Gronkowski: Bucs 'can be better on the offensive side of the ball' in 2021

As the Bucs continue to re-sign key players from their Lombard run, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ believes the offense will continue to improve in 2021. 
news

Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment following trade to Lions

Upon learning the Rams had acquired Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, Michael Brockers called Stafford a "level up." Following his own trade to the Lions, Brockers quickly apologized to Goff.
news

Six new civil lawsuits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson to bring total to 13

Five new civil lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault.
news

Keanu Neal switching from safety to WLB with Cowboys

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ played five seasons at safety in Atlanta. Not only is the newly singed Dallas Cowboy switching cities, but he'll also have a new position. Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys plan to switch Neal to weakside linebacker.
news

2021 NFL Draft to host fans, prospects in Cleveland 

The NFL announced today that a select number of prospects, fans and media crews will be on-site as the league welcomes this year's rookie class at the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

With just one quarterback currently on the roster, the Eagles are in the market for additions. Joe Flacco is a possible backup option behind Jalen Hurts. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Monday.
news

Shelby Harris on Broncos' pass rush: AFC West QBs 'should be worried'

Denver doubled down on its pass rush this offseason, believing that it can be a quarterback-crushing unit if all parties can finally stay healthy. Shelby Harris says rival quarterbacks will be in the Broncos' crosshairs.
news

Robert Kraft explains Patriots spending spree: 'It's like investing in the stock market'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft reflects on the team's recent spending spree in free agency, but also admitted the calculated risk involved in turning things around after a playoff-less 2020 season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW