Hue Jackson: Starting QB job is Cody Kessler's to lose

We learned Friday that while plenty in orange and brown want to be saved, there cannot be one savior, but a collective group working toward refusing to lose. Right now, Kessler is at the head of that group, earning that privilege after taking a beating but hanging in there long enough to record the most starts (eight) for a Browns quarterback in 2016. Will it include DeShone Kizer? Almost decidedly yes, at least for the next couple of years. Kevin Hogan? Perhaps, if the Browns carry a third quarterback.