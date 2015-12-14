Hoyer 'doubtful' vs. Colts; Texans expect to start Yates

The Houston Texans are preparing to enter a battle against the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South lead with T.J. Yates under center.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Texans are preparing for Yates to start after Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion in Sunday night's loss to the New England Patriots. Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday that Hoyer is doubtful to play against the Colts after also suffering a neck strain and a wrist injury.
"He took a beating out there," O'Brien told the media.
Hoyer will go through concussion protocol this week.
It's the second concussion Hoyer has suffered in the past month. The starting quarterback previously was concussed in Week 10 and missed Week 11.
While Yates is a serviceable backup, the Texans' passing attack loses diversity with him under center, leading to an offense that must get more creative -- i.e. Wildcat runs, wide receiver passes -- to move the ball, which is not sustainable.
With the statuses of Colts quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Matt Hasselbeck up in the air to start this week, it's possible we could have a T.J. Yates vs. Charlie Whitehurst duel to decide the AFC South. Get pumped!