Sunday, May 17, 2020 05:51 AM

How will returning Rob Gronkowski play for 1st time as 30-something?

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A surefire Hall of Fame resume already lies in the rear view for Rob Gronkowski.

Nonetheless, when the 2020 season rolls around, Gronkowski won't just be playing for a team other than the New England Patriots for the first time, but he'll also be playing for the first time in his 30s.

Having celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, Gronkowski's debut in the 2020 season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer will see him also play for the first time past his 30th birthday, which happened while he was retired.

So as an upcoming NFL season overflows with questions, one more is just how will a thirty-something Gronk fare in the NFL.

When Gronkowski retired, he had 79 touchdown catches -- the most all-time by a tight end under 30 years old and third overall for any player younger than 30. He trailed only Hall of Famers Randy Moss (101 touchdowns before 30) and Jerry Rice (95). Gronkowski's touchdown pace for a tight end was leaps and bounds in front of anyone else at his position, with Antonio Gate's 59 scores before 30 a distant second, per NFL Research.

The big-bodied Gronk has been a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses for the duration of his career and has provided the type of end zone production never before seen by a tight end at this juncture of his career.

How his body responds from a litany of injuries and a season away will likely tell the tale of future success.

However, of note, the best of the best in the new age of offensive tight ends have done plenty in their 30s.

Tony Gonzalez (677 receptions, 7,317 yards and 55 touchdowns in his 30s), Gates (476/5,618/57), Shannon Sharpe (350/4,069/28), Wesley Walls (344/4,124/45) and another future Hall of Famer still chugging along, Jason Witten (519/5,068/31), have each produced impressive statistics in their 30s.

No doubt aiding Gronkowski is that he and his five Pro Bowls will be part of an offense with 23 Pro Bowls among skill position players –- Tom Brady (14), Mike Evans (three) and Chris Godwin (one). That ties the 2001 Raiders for the most combined Pro Bowls by skill position starters in their first season together, per NFL Research.

Still, just how Gronkowski fares and holds up through a season is a quandary that will linger for the offseason.

While there's reason enough to ponder what Tampa Bay dreams may come with Brady playing the season at 43 years of age, Gronk returning to the field at 31 is also an intriguing question.

Cowboys' 2020 schedule is for the birds – all of them
news

Cowboys' 2020 schedule is for the birds – all of them

During the 2020 season, the Cowboys will become just the third team to run the five-team "Bird Gauntlet" -- playing the Eagles, Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens and Seahawks.
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) defends during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants, 35-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tom Brady leaving isn't 'end of the world' for Devin McCourty, Patriots

Longtime Patriots DB was worried about his own free agency, not his quarterback's and is "happy for him," despite Brady moving on to Buccaneers. 
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) drops into coverage against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
news

Anthony Hitchens believes Chiefs 'should be a top-five defense'

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season, there's room for improvement in Kansas City on the defense, in particular. Anthony Hitchens believes it will be seen in a big way.
Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'
news

Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'

According to the Bears coach, Foles is not having a hard time getting back into the swing of things four years after the two spent time together in Kansas City.
NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday
news

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The Texans beat the Chiefs 31-24. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Patrick Mahomes to address 2020 Texas Tech graduates

Texas Tech University graduates will get a send off from Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs QB is slated to speak at their 2020 Spring commencement. 
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sidelines during the National Anthem against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 31-24. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Aaron Rodgers 'excited' to help Packers rookie QB Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers admitted his surprise when the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love, but the 36-year-old veteran maintains he has learned from his own experience and will embrace the rookie's inception into the NFL.
New York Jets running back Ty Montgomery (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
news

Saints sign running back Ty Montgomery

The acquisition of Montgomery, 27, is the latest post-draft roster move for Sean Payton and Co., who also added Jameis Winston and cut Larry Warford in the past month.
Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank
news

Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank in an effort to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
news

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas move another hurdle in virtual offseason

The Raiders coach is among those adjusting on the fly while also attempting to best perform his duties. Gruden was candid in explaining the challenges associated with relocating a franchise amid a pandemic.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. Taylor was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
news

Roundup: Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to rookie deal

The second half of Nick Sirianni's envisioned "1-1 punch" has officially signed his contract. Taylor put pen to paper Friday, completing his rookie deal as part of three draft picks who are officially members of the Colts.
