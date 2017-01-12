How to defend Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Tyreek Hill and more

Adams has shown the football world he can be an explosive WR2. The third-year pro nearly posted a 1,000-yard season -- and notched 12 touchdowns -- as a catch-and-run specialist on the perimeter. He excels at running the slant and fade routes against one-on-one coverage on the outside. Studying the Next Gen Stats, I saw that he aligned out wide on 80 percent of the offensive snaps and enjoyed tremendous success, averaging 15.2 yards per catch (55 receptions for 839 yards) and scoring 10 touchdowns with a 63.2 percent completion rate. Those numbers tell me that Adams is getting the ball on throws outside the numbers on isolation routes. Thus, the Cowboys need to pay close attention to him, particularly if Nelson is out. A double team isn't necessary, but the safeties and underneath defenders need to be aware of his favorite routes when the Packers break the huddle. If the Cowboys tackle and limit the "YAC" (yards after catch), they can slow down the hottest offense in the league in the NFC Divisional Round.