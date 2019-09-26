How three NFL teams can be better in Week 4 and beyond

The next step is scoring off those turnovers, and improving the run game will certainly help Mason Rudolph as he continues to gain experience while filling in for Ben Roethlisberger. The second-year quarterback has four touchdown passes in his first six quarters of action, which is encouraging, considering two of those were to wide receivers -- the group never saw the end zone in 2019 with Roethlisberger under center. The Steelers lost former offensive line coach Mike Munchak to the Broncos in the offseason, but I don't see that as a good reason for the Steelers to average less than 3.8 yards per rush. Pittsburgh traded for tight end Nick Vannett on Wednesday, in part to help with a run game that has played without fullback Roosevelt Nix, who has a knee injury. Without Nix, James Conner has struggled, and the power run game that Nix helps establish has been missing from the Steelers' offensive attack. With the additions of Vannett and eventually Nix, who could return as early as Week 5, the Steelers can get back to the power run game and help Conner improve on his 2.9 yards-per-carry mark this season. My advice: Get Vannett involved in run blocking this week.