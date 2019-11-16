How Texans can stop Ravens; have Eagles found their identity?

As for Jackson, understand that he has seen a lot of defenses try to defend him in his 16 starts -- with a spy, a mush rush or max blitz, all in an effort to keep him in the pocket. My advice to Crennel is to tell his defenders to "go get him," meaning they must use all of their instincts and abilities to chase him and force him into making a mistake. Jackson has yet to lose a fumble this season, and it's time the Texans change that. Live with the results, understand that highlights might be up on the video board but most importantly, get ready for the next play. Play hard on every snap, even if it's not the perfect call or matchup.