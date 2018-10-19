How Texans can lift Deshaun Watson; Cowboys unlock potential

Although this strategy would appear to skew toward a more conservative approach, it is really a philosophy that factors in the overall strengths and weaknesses of a team. For instance, the 2013/14 Seahawks were led by a dominant defense that consistently held opponents to fewer than 20 points and yielded minimal yardage on the ground. They consistently forced three-and-outs to give the offense the ball back in favorable positions. The 'Hawks didn't need to take a risky approach on offense, since they would eventually make their way into the scoring zone by playing ping-pong in the kicking game after defensive stops. Thus, Wilson wasn't asked or expected to lead a fast-break attack that tossed the ball all over the yard to light up the scoreboard. The young QB was encouraged to play smart and efficient from the pocket, while making an occasional play with his feet to move the chains and sustain drives. Seattle would lean on Lynch as the driving force of the offense, with the team's punishing running game expected to wear down opponents by the fourth quarter. This strategy would lead to a ton of close games, but the defense rarely conceded points and the offense would eventually come through with a critical score in the closing minutes.