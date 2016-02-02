Around the NFL

How Ron Rivera managed to avoid bed checks at SB50

Published: Feb 02, 2016 at 10:55 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Panthers do not have bed checks here at the Super Bowl.

Ron Rivera prided himself on having a self-policing unit, a hidden perk that comes with employing so many mid to late-career veterans like Jerricho Cotchery, Jared Allen, Michael Oher, Cortland Finnegan, Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen. His trust extends to the biggest coaching week of his career, where he allows his team to self-report what time they get in and out every day -- almost like the sign in sheet at a class in college.

"I don't know who came up with it, but basically, when you go up to your floor there's a cop and a couple security guards there and you tell them you're not going back out for the rest of the night." wide receiver Corey Brown said. "They don't have to check your rooms, they just take your name off the list."

He added: "I think even if we didn't have it, people would still be in at a decent hour."

To help reinforce his message, Rivera employed the team's radio analyst and 15-year NFL veteran Eugene Robinson. Robinson, as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, was infamously caught soliciting a prostitute the night before Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami. Robinson spoke to the team this week and received a standing ovation.

"It was shocking to most," Cam Newton said. "I know a lot of guys didn't expect that, but for him to have that attitude to open up his life and his story for us, we knew who he was and what he did for the Panthers, it just shows you what type of organization we have. A lot of guys wouldn't necessarily be comfortable with telling everyone their story, but he did and he told us and I think a lot of guys kind of stepped back and understood the value and the importance of staying focused in an environment like this."

It seems to have hit home.

The Panthers had an off day Tuesday, one of their last chances to explore the area before locking down to practice. For Rivera, it would have been the last tense moments to worry about player focus. But outside of a few players discussing plans to make the hour-long trip into San Francisco on Tuesday, most are content staying in the hotel. The risk, the potential to shatter the delicate system of trust that has been put in place, is too great.

"I don't want to waste it being in San Francisco, somewhere partying, acting a fool," Brown said. "I don't want to find out."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers' Steve Wilks on WR D.J. Moore's costly penalty: 'We've got to make sure we're smart enough'

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore's committed a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty directly after catching a 62-yard pass to tie the game, leading to an eventual loss against the Falcons that proves Carolina still has much learning to do.

news

Jerry Jones doesn't foresee Cowboys changing RB roles for Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard proved how capable he is out of the backfield with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't see the team changing Ezekiel Elliott's role.

news

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all-time

Bill Belichick made history against New York on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach to pass Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas for second place on the all-time wins list.

news

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field in 2023.

news

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) are both active against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive vs. Saints

Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) cleared, expected to play vs. Dolphins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has advanced through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC vet Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC veteran Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be surprised if the team made a trade before Nov.1 deadline.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE