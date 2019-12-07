How Pats can improve passing attack; Giants' O-line struggles

If the Eagles want to entertain getting hot in December like they have the last two seasons, this secondary has to improve. I believe their best cornerback is Avonte Maddox, who started the final five games of last season when Mills was injured. Maddox was in a big win against the Rams down the stretch and had an interception in the Eagles' playoff win over the Bears. His drawback is he is only 5-foot-9, or so people say. I say, "So what?" Joe Haden and Denzel Ward measure the same, and you can't tell the difference when you watch all three play. The problem surrounding Maddox is that he is also the best nickel corner, so he often plays inside against the WR3 or the slot receiver. But now that Cre'Von LeBlanc is finally healthy for the first time this season, I say put LeBlanc at nickel, where he excelled at the end of last season, and put Maddox at left corner.