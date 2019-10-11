How Panthers, two other NFL teams can be better in Week 6

Allen's strength is on short and intermediate throws, and it appears that Turner knows this as he's crafted game plans that seem far different than those that catered to the strong arm of Newton. Also missing from this offense are the QB runs that Newton used to trample defenses and win the league MVP award. The last time we saw Newton on the field, he was hampered by a foot injury and the Panthers fell to the Bucs in prime time. This weekend in a contest played in London, the Bucs will see the Panthers for a second time in less than a month, but this time with Allen under center. They will see the isolation plays that Turner has created for McCaffrey -- ones that show that there aren't many defenders in this league who can cover him in space. My guess is Lavonte David will be assigned to cover the Panthers' dynamic back, which could be one of the best matchups to watch in this game.