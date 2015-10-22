How much Todd Gurley is too much for daily fantasy?

I can see the logic in using both this week. Allen Robinson is an every-week play at this point. He averages 10 targets per game, and is the WR4 in standard fantasy leagues. He also leads Jacksonville in red zone targets with seven, converting 57.1 percent of them into touchdowns. Volume and scoring potential is what we're after in DFS. However, I like Mike Evans as a contrarian upside play. We have to hope Evans' health improved over the Week 6 bye, and that will help get him fully inundated in the offense once again. Jameis Winston can easily get locked onto either one of his big outside receivers in any given week. If it's Evans turn, he can absolutely go nuts on a Washington secondary that gives up the 10th-most fantasy points per pass target to wide receivers. He'll continue to be extremely low-owned as he struggles to meet season-long expectations. (Editor's note: This user deleted their tweet, which is why the format looks strange)