How has Jason Garrett turned things around in Dallas?

Jason Garrett celebrated his most important win as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys while being spun around on the shoulders of his once-mercurial wide receiver, Dez Bryant. Moments later, his once-disappointed owner, Jerry Jones, would call this Garrett's finest hour. His once-disconnected players would drown out the end of his locker room speech with cheers and his once-lengthy line of critics waited to see how, after five years, four defensive coordinators, two offensive coordinators and zero winning seasons, everything is starting to work the way it should in Dallas.