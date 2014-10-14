Around the NFL

How has Jason Garrett turned things around in Dallas?

Published: Oct 14, 2014 at 02:00 AM

Jason Garrett celebrated his most important win as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys while being spun around on the shoulders of his once-mercurial wide receiver, Dez Bryant. Moments later, his once-disappointed owner, Jerry Jones, would call this Garrett's finest hour. His once-disconnected players would drown out the end of his locker room speech with cheers and his once-lengthy line of critics waited to see how, after five years, four defensive coordinators, two offensive coordinators and zero winning seasons, everything is starting to work the way it should in Dallas.

The Cowboys are 5-1 and just beat the defending Super Bowl champions in Seattle, a place where the Seahawks have lost just once in the past two seasons.

"From the bottom of my heart, I'm just proud to be a part of this," he said in the locker room moments after the win.

At that moment, Garrett's older brother, John, thought about standing in Palmer Stadium more than 20 years ago. All three of the Garrett brothers were playing for Princeton, and the Tigers were down by two points to Lehigh with less than two minutes to go. No timeouts, ball on their own 2-yard line.

John, now the offensive coordinator at Oregon State, always knew his brother was a salesman. Even as a second-grader playing Pop Warner just outside of Houston, Jason could convince a pack of wobbling middle-schoolers to run through a brick wall.

DeMarco Murray

Against Lehigh, John remembers the way Jason walked to the huddle the same way he always did and pumped his fist. He told everyone that they were going to score -- and win. No hesitation.

"He called the play as if it was the greatest call in America," John told Around The NFL in a recent phone conversation. "He made us all believe that we could do it."

John thought about that moment because Lehigh was a better team back then. That's the simple way he can explain how his brother managed to convince his current group in Dallas to hang on despite the fact that Jason's boss let him walk into the final season of his contract without an extension, typically a death sentence for coaches in today's NFL.

During their interactions away from football this past offseason, John didn't notice any difference in his little brother. Jason wasn't nervous about the season ahead. He didn't panic about the fact that he'd almost certainly need a playoff appearance to assure himself another year in Dallas. He wasn't thinking about how almost all of his stars -- Bryant, DeMarco Murray, Bruce Carter, Dwayne Harris -- were hitting contract years and could end up getting picked apart in free agency.

They've shared a brain for decades now, and John only noticed that Jason wasn't changing anything at all.

"It's the same plan. It's the same process. It's been the process since Day 1, and it will continue to be," said John, a Cowboys assistant and coordinator from 2007 to 2012. "Just like he's able to convince all those players in all those huddles throughout his life, convincing them that he was running the best play, he's doing the same thing now."

After the Seahawks game, after his beet-red face regained its color, Garrett told reporters that it was just one win. He said the Cowboys had a long way to go.

Terrance Williams

But it wasn't just one win.

Just one win doesn't make the team owner say he's beaming "like a proud father." One win doesn't all of a sudden allow a conversation about Garrett's contract to resurface, even though Jones said he didn't want to spend his money emotionally anymore.

Just one win doesn't change the once-gloomy conversation surrounding the last five seasons in Dallas.

"Jason has had a time here very similar to this ball game," Jones said shortly after the win. "About the time he thinks he can get it going, something else will flare up. But boy, he has stayed in there and provided great leadership for his coaching staff and our players."

We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around The NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz enter last week to sign extensions

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are aiming for long-term pacts, but deals do not appear imminent for any of the quartet, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

news

Larry Fitzgerald confident Kyler Murray will 'be able to lift' Cardinals during DeAndre Hopkins' absence

Despite an uneasy Cardinals offseason, former wideout Larry Fitzgerald expressed his confidence that QB Kyler Murray would be able to hoist the Cardinals beyond the tumult in the upcoming campaign.

news

Robbie Anderson: Baker Mayfield comment was made 'in defense of' Sam Darnold

Even before the Panthers completed their trade for Baker Mayfield, WR Robbie Anderson had expressed apparent displeasure with the move, standing behind then-starting QB Sam Darnold.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about the future of the 49ers quarterback room, and said he believes Trey Lance is ready to go as the starting QB.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for its 2023 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president; first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president Thursday, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

news

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason.

news

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges, Cooke County (Tex.) jail records show. Moore, a Gainesville native, was later released on $5,000 bond.

news

Von Miller was 'ready' to join Cowboys, but didn't want to 'take that much less'

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller told Dan Pompei of The Athletic recently that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way.

news

Trevon Diggs says he could 'eventually' play on same team as brother Stefon Diggs: 'Who knows?'

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs make up one of the top brother tandems in the NFL today. But unlike the Watts and Heywards, the Diggs bros don't play on the same team. Could that change at some point?

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' rookie WRs: 'Physically, they definitely look the part'

Having to make up the production from the offseason losses of two of the Packers' top wide receivers, QB Aaron Rodgers said he has full trust in the new faces' ability to adjust to the big leagues.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW