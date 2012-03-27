How does free agency impact NFL hierarchy? Bears hit top five

Buffalo fans are fired up about getting Mario Williams and the potential of having a defense that can stop somebody. Apparently, so was the retired Aaron Schobel, or at least about playing again. But, alas, he's not coming back. And neither is Bruce Smith. And that's the point with Williams. He's a good player when he wants to play. But the comparisons to Smith need to stop. Williams has two seasons of double-digit sacks in six years. Smith hit that mark in five of his first six seasons. Secondly, while Williams will no doubt improve the Bills' front wall, the club paid good coin for just that: $50 million GUARANTEED. Better hope he's motivated. On the positive side, it's nice to see Buffalo swinging for the fences. If Mark Anderson ends up bringing value to that line, the Bills will be much higher than 23.