How does free agency impact NFL hierarchy? Bears hit top five

The free-agency period wasn't quite as hectic as it was last summer after the lockout was lifted. Nevertheless, we've seen a flurry of moves over the past two weeks, with the stakes of several franchises changing for better ... or worse. Insert your Miami Dolphins joke here: __. Or should we? Are they really any worse than last year, when they went 6-10, just because they didn't get Peyton Manning or Matt Flynn? See below.
Speaking of Flynn, many readers were upset when I didn't mention the Seattle Seahawks (who signed Flynn) or Buffalo Bills (who signed Mario Williams) in my article on free-agency winners and losers. Everyone needs time to marinate, but as you'll see by the rankings, the Seahawks are right where they ended in my final regular-season tally (prior to Week 17) of 2011. Flynn should be an upgrade, but who really knows after two starts? The Jason Jones signing wasn't enough to jump up from the middle of the pack, although it might surprise you to see Seattle ranked higher than a few notable teams.