How Cowboys, two other NFL teams can be better in Week 7

In a league that has seen many teams fail to gain a yard on crucial third or fourth downs with the run game, the Texans have found success but with a different tactic. It's come by way of a two-man game between Watson and DeAndre Hopkins. In the fantasy football world, Hopkins' day of nine receptions for 55 yards and a TD drop against the Chiefs might have made him a dud. But if you were next to me calling that game on national radio, you would realize just how valuable Hopkins is and what he can do in the short passing game. On five third- or fourth-down occasions, Watson found Hopkins for short gains to extend the drives. Bill O'Brien did a good job of getting Watson on the move, and the franchise QB threw short, quick, high-percentage passes to Hopkins, who has a very dependable set of hands and undying trust in his rapidly developing QB. Their final conversion -- a fourth-and-3 with 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter -- took a bit of strategy because they couldn't risk punting the ball to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Instead, the Texans opted to stack Will Fuller and Hopkins to the right side and let Hopkins go to work. With pinpoint accuracy, Watson put the ball in his star receiver's hands for eight yards and a first down. Then came the victory formation.