How Colts got best of Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in NFL Week 5

Now, if Watkins and Hill are healthy, leaning on man coverage would have been a far less enticing option for Eberflus. Hill practiced on a limited basis last week and seems to be getting close to returning from the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1, and there's been no indication to this point that the Chiefs expect Watkins to miss significant time. Defenses set to face Kansas City won't be able to simply copy the Colts' strategy and expect the same results. However, it will be interesting to see if defensive coordinators at least try to stifle Mahomes and the Chiefs by playing tight man coverage regardless of their usual base defensive scheme. Most coaches would love to use man coverage on the majority of their plays, but the prevailing perception is that most secondaries don't have the talent to sustain that without giving up explosive plays.