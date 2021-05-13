How bye weeks break down in NFL's 17-game 2021 season

With the expansion of the NFL season to 17 games, speculation grew about how the league would handle the bye-week calendar with the addition of an extra game.

With the 2021 NFL schedule release, we have our answer.

The league ostensibly pushed the open dates on a club's calendar by a week. This year all byes currently fall from Week 6 to Week 14:

Week 6: Atlanta Falcons_,_ New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons_,_ New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers Week 7: Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars*, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars*, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers Week 8: Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders Week 9: Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team Week 10: Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New York Giants

Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New York Giants Week 11: Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos Week 12: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs Week 13: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans

Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans Week 14: Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles

*Bye follows game in London

The Week 6 start for byes is later than a one-game slide. Previous seasons each saw several teams with byes weeks starting in Week 4.

No clubs were scheduled to be off in Week 4 in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the rash of positives in Tennessee last year, the schedule was adjusted, which put the Steelers and Titans each to a Week 4 bye. But previous seasons saw teams with weeks off that early in the season.

In 2018 and 2019, byes stretched from Weeks 4-12. In 2017, bye weeks were scheduled to run Weeks 5-11 (a hurricane in Florida caused the Bucs and Dolphins to take their byes in Week 1). In 2016, they ran Weeks 4-13 (skipping Week 12). And in 2015, spanned Weeks 4-11.

Instead of simply starting byes in Week 5, the league instead began the 2021 breaks slightly later. We'll see in 2022 if that's a trend or a one-off.

The most bye-heavy week this season is Week 7, which sees six teams off. Each other week has between two to four teams given a break.

The Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles own the most grueling stretches with a break, playing 13 straight games, into December, before their bye.