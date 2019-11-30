How 49ers can limit Lamar Jackson; what's slowing Aaron Jones

Having played Kyler Murray twice this season and Russell Wilson once, the 49ers have seen a combination of mobile quarterbacks who do some of the things that Jackson has done over his seven-game win streak. The No. 1 (and most important) rule for the 49ers is this: They cannot -- I repeat, CANNOT -- allow themselves to get demoralized by Jackson or any heroics from the Ravens' offense. That's what the Los Angeles Rams did against the Ravens on Monday night. Look, Baltimore is going to score and will create highlights, but the 49ers have already shown me they're not likely to fold. In their Week 11 matchup vs. the Cardinals, Murray ran the ball on an option read for a 22-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to put the Cards up 26-23. It would've been easy for the 49ers to hang their heads at that point, but they forced the Cards' offense into a three-and-out on the very next series, and Jimmy Garoppolo led the offense on a game-winning drive.