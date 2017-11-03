Around the NFL

Houston Texans sign QBs T.J. Yates, Matt McGloin

Published: Nov 03, 2017 at 12:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It takes two men to try and help replace Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans signed quarterbacks T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin on Friday, the team announced. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Yates will back up starter Tom Savage on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Both veterans join the Texans after Watson went down with a torn ACL in Thursday's practice. Watson was placed on injured reserve Friday, officially ending his rookie season.

McGloin played under O'Brien during his coaching tenure at Penn State.

Yates, meanwhile, has extensive experience with the Texans organization. The 30-year-old quarterback earned the franchise's first-ever playoff victory back in 2011 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Yates has played four of his six seasons with Houston, and all seven of his career starts have come with the Texans -- the last in 2015 when he earned two wins and a relief victory over the Bengals.

McGloin and Yates both performed poorly this preseason, the former with the Philadelphia Eagles and the latter with the Buffalo Bills. If either is forced into action, a sad situation in Houston became sadder.

There are no good answers when attempting to replace a one-of-a-kind talent like Watson.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams OL Austin Corbett has made 'the best of' opportunity after once being cast off by Browns

After quickly being traded by the Browns to the Rams for a fifth-round pick, guard Austin Corbett is thriving in Los Angeles and starting in Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals aim to pressure Matthew Stafford for four quarters: 'Keep chopping wood' 

The Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI with stellar second-half efforts from their defense in the playoffs. Behind linemen Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati hopes to topple the Rams by pressuring Matthew Stafford late.
news

Odell Beckham says he's willing to sacrifice salary to stay with Rams: 'It feels like a home'

Rams WR Odell Beckham provided a quick response when asked Friday if he'd sacrifice financially to improve his chances of returning to Los Angeles in the offseason.
news

Tyler Boyd on Bengals WR corps: 'It's evolved to the best since I've been here'

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, it would be foolhardy to discount the role ﻿Bengals WRs Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ will have in the big game. "You can't double-team all of us," Boyd said Friday. 
news

Cardinals follow Kyler Murray's social media cleanse with one of their own

The Cardinals social media team scrubbed their Instagram account down to two posts on Friday, mirroring that of superstar quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Rams place TE Tyler Higbee on injured reserve, activate RB Darrell Henderson off IR ahead of Super Bowl

Rams RB ﻿Darrell Henderson﻿ and DT ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ were activated from injured reserve while TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ and T ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ were placed on IR on Friday. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl LVI injury report

Check out injury reports for the Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
news

Jaguars hire Buccaneers assistant Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, and he's turning to a familiar face on the defensive side of his staff. The Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to be their defensive coordinator, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects TE C.J. Uzomah (MCL) to play in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

Zac Taylor provided an update on the status of injured TE C.J. Uzomah on Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

The Broncos are nearing a deal to add coach Dom Capers to their staff. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Seahawks hiring former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Dolphins retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

The Dolphins defense that ignited a seven-game win streak last season will have its coordinator back in 2022. New coach Mike McDaniel, introduced Thursday, will retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Cameron Wolfe reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW