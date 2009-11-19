Home games for Lions, Jaguars will be blacked out on local TV

The Detroit Lions' Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns will be blacked out on local television.
Lions spokesman Bill Keenist confirmed Thursday the team didn't sell the 7,000-plus tickets that were available the previous day. Therefore, the game featuring two 1-8 teams will be not be shown on TV in the Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw-Flint and Toledo, Ohio, markets.
The Lions have sold out two of their five games at Ford Field this season: the Sept. 13 home opener against the New Orleans Saints and an Oct. 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in which visiting fans might have outnumbered the Detroit faithful.
The Lions drew just 40,857 fans -- their smallest crowd in two decades -- the last time they were at home, Nov. 1 against the St. Louis Rams, and had just 40,896 fans watch their lone win of the season, Sept. 27 against the Washington Redskins.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Sunday home game against the Buffalo Bills also will be blacked out on local TV. The Jaguars have had their previous four home games blacked out this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.