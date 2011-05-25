Holt reluctant to hang up cleats, eyes possibilities for 2011

Torry Holt enjoyed his role as volunteer coach at the St. Louis Rams' player-only workouts earlier this week. He appreciates NFL Network hiring him as an analyst. But that doesn't mean he's done playing football just yet.
Holt, 34, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that he hasn't filed his retirement papers with the league and would like to find a team for the 2011 season.
"I haven't retired," said the wide receiver, who suffered a season-ending knee injury while in the New England Patriots' camp last year. "I'm going to continue to keep my options open. I'm training right now. So if something comes about -- great. If not, hey, the NFL Network has been good to me. They gave me an opportunity to talk football, stay around the game. We'll see."
Holt visited Dr. James Andrews, a noted orthopedic surgeon, in February and received a clean bill of health. So Holt tested his knee over two days of practice with Rams players and said he came out OK.
"I didn't come up here for it to be about me," Holt said. "But I did come up to get some work and see where I stood. ... And coming out of these last two days, I feel good. The knee feels good."
Holt, who ranks 10th in NFL history in receiving yards (13,382) and 13th in receptions (920), is best known for his time with the Rams (1999-2008), appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver also spent the 2009 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars but failed to score a touchdown, making 2008 the last time he sprinted into an NFL end zone.
Holt has no regrets, regardless of what happens next season.
"If I play another down, great," he said. "If I don't, I've really enjoyed playing in the National Football League. I really enjoyed what the game did for me and my family. And I hope I was able to give the game what it gave me."