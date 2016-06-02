HOFer Mike Haynes on Josh Norman, his advice to John Elway

I met Richard Sherman at a Super Bowl and we were doing a show together. I got a chance to talk to him, and I didn't really know the type of player he was, but our paths were similar. We were both receivers, both tall. I go to Seattle every year and play in a golf tournament, and Pete Carroll used to invite all the DBs out and say, "See how tall he is?" A lot of guys think, you know, if you're tall, you can't be fast. Or that the best defensive backs must be 5-foot-11 to 6 feet or something. If you're 6-3, you got no shot.