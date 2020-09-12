History in the making in Tom Brady-Drew Brees clash 

Statistical splendor and records aplenty will be a weekly occurrence for Brees and Brady going forward, but this one's special as it kicks off the 2020 campaign and Brady's first south of Boston.

"One thing that strikes me is that he doesn't look like he's any older," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Friday, via team transcript. "Actually, his arm looks stronger than what we saw last year on tape. His work ethic is just unbelievable and we keep saying this word, but he sets such a high standard that you find out if guys can keep up with it or if they're not quite ready. I think everybody on this team wants to reach that standard. You've got some young guys that are learning on the fly here. But, it's something – I think we said this when we signed him – that whenever he's done, let's say five years from now, that standard will remain with this team."

Indeed, the two continue to defy age, build upon all-time numbers and bust records.

A battle for the ages lies ahead Sunday, as Brees and Brady will become the fifth set of signal-callers to square off in three decades.

Brady and Brees are the two eldest players in all the NFL land and Sunday will see the very first NFL meeting between starting quarterbacks who are 40 or older.

They will clash on Sunday with 151,987 combined passing yards, 1,088 passing touchdowns, 27 Pro Bowls, 382 regular season victories and seven Super Bowl wins ahead of kickoff.