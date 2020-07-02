Hiring of first full-time female scout among Giants' football ops staff moves 

The New York Giants announced on Thursday a number of changes to their football operations staff. Among the 10 people entering new roles with the team is 25-year-old Hannah Burnett, who has the added distinction of being the storied franchise's first full-time female scout.

According to the team's website, Burnett, a former lacrosse standout at the University of Massachusetts, was interviewed via Zoom by vice president of football operations and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, director of college scouting Chris Pettit and assistant director of player personnel Tim McDonnell. Upon speaking with general manager Dave Gettleman the following day, the decision to hire her was quickly made.

"I played sports forever, ever since I can remember. To be able to be part of a team again that's working toward one common goal is what I've been doing my whole life," Burnett said, per Michael Eisen of Giants.com. "I've always been a part of a team. It's helped me transition into the NFL. When I got to UMass and majored in sports management, I knew I wanted to work in sports in some capacity."

Burnett's NFL journey began prior to her senior year in the summer of 2017 when she worked as an events operation intern during Bills' training camp. After graduating college, she transitioned into a four-month stint as a player personnel assistant in the league office in New York before being hired by the Falcons in November 2018, where she tackled numerous roles over the course of 19 months.

Like those that came before her, Burnett maintains that her main goal is to win a Super Bowl. And, while she understands and respects the importance of the historic endeavor she is about to undertake, Burnett doesn't want it to cast a shadow over her the work she's going to put in.

"I try not to think about that," she said. "I completely understand and am aware that this is an awesome opportunity, and it's important for females in the league. But I've said this from the get-go, I just want to be the best area scout that I can. I want to go in there like everyone else goes in there and go about my business like a pro.