Highlights, fun moments from 2018 Pro Bowl practice

While the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LII, the majority of the NFL's remaining stars are spending the week in Orlando, Florida, practicing for Sunday's Pro Bowl.
Judging by the videos, images and quotes circulating social media, it still looks like it's an entertaining time.
FRIDAY
Talkin' with T.J. is comin' at you from the #ProBowl! @TJLang70 and @_bigplayslay23 tell us about their experience in Orlando so far.— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2018
Full 🎞: https://t.co/8SptgkOvrN pic.twitter.com/HaATzccRvJ
Show us your moves, @Keenan13Allen! #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/a4fdxJ3JpN— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2018
The @cheetah learning @VonMiller's dance moves.— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2018
Only at #ProBowl practice. 🕺🏈 pic.twitter.com/r0ZGxsBY0L
.@AB84's got moves.— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2018
And @MelvinIngram's got a camera! 🎥
Watch the 2018 #ProBowl, Sunday 1/28 (3pm ET ESPN)! pic.twitter.com/KszekO4M4m
Black & Gold in AFC colors. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/XBwzOe4XLV— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 26, 2018
AFC team photo at #ProBowl @Titans 📷🏈 pic.twitter.com/8fJiO2iU43— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 26, 2018
Ben’s kicks. #ProBowl #SHALIEVE pic.twitter.com/IqHsVEdER9— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 26, 2018
smile! pic.twitter.com/s8SwxquWzE— Trai Turner (@trai_turner) January 26, 2018
"Le'Veon!!! Tell Rosie if he gets the ball, we're jumping him!!!" @CamHeyward takes you inside the defensive huddle at #ProBowl practice. pic.twitter.com/dUzSdDS8OT— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 26, 2018
.@weddlesbeard is making kids' days at the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/1VBA8OVvc6— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 26, 2018
Listen up. 🔊🆙— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2018
This is how you do the @VonMiller dance!
Watch the 2018 #ProBowl, Sunday 1/28 (3pm ET ESPN)! pic.twitter.com/WASy2PD2ta
You can't capture a @cheetah on film...— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2018
Unless you use slow motion! 🐆
Watch the 2018 #ProBowl, Sunday 1/28 (3pm ET ESPN)! pic.twitter.com/kvgnwEkezv
.@derekcarrqb is now a @GWR title-holder!— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2018
The fastest time to break open FIVE piñatas! #OfficiallyAmazing #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/dk2HgQI1cb
THURSDAY
#ProBowl practice 2️⃣ saw @DangeRussWilson mic'd up in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/XfmtqwrR5a— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 25, 2018
.@MarkIngram22 + @camjordan94 lead the way at NFC practice!#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/sUyeoupynR— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2018
A well-deserved honor for our guys. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/aPFTQ2o6KU— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 25, 2018
What is @VonMiller up to?!? 🤣— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 25, 2018
Tune in to the #ProBowlSkills showdown tonight at 7:00 p.m. MT on @ESPN to find out.
📸: Logan Bowles/@NFL pic.twitter.com/oV0jQktTqb
Day 2 of the #ProBowl is underway! pic.twitter.com/vGiScILe8n— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 25, 2018
Day 2️⃣ of #ProBowl practice.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 25, 2018
👻 | Seahawks pic.twitter.com/geDVQOHjMA
.@MelvinIngram, @RussellOkung and @Keenan13Allen checking in from Day ✌️ of #ProBowl practice 👋 pic.twitter.com/vkUw7xmOii— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 25, 2018
NFC RBs 💪💪💪@TG3II, @MarkIngram22 + @A_kamara6 checking in! #ProBowl— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 25, 2018
👻 » SnapTheRams pic.twitter.com/cESb61PnkQ
.@drewbrees brought the whole family to Orlando!#ProBowl #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/BvQ3SQ8k6m— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2018
“I am going to take you down in ONE SECOND!” @camjordan94 wasn’t having it 😂😂😂 #Play60 #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/i4mDg6VQ6F— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2018
When @CamHeyward wants the ball, you give @CamHeyward the ball... 😂#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/nr7hIoJ42N— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 25, 2018
🏃💨 #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/x3QHMrr9SR— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 25, 2018
Too much sauce 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7BbZyfUiyW— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 25, 2018
Views from day ✌️ #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/0diP2dYNCU— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 25, 2018
Getting in on some @nflplay60 fun with @TG3II + @KingTutt_chdown!#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/OM6OjBZI6W— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 25, 2018
Bolt fam repping here in Orlando ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TCYT3XeUBz— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 25, 2018
🐐 & young 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6REUnqaVbn— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 25, 2018
What's better than an @AB84 deep ball?— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2018
An @AB84 deep ball. In slow motion! 🆎🆎🆎 #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/qt39sqZ409
Never a dull moment when @Keenan13Allen is mic'd up. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/27gsw7MwNt— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 25, 2018
.@Tae15adams gearing up for tonight's #ProBowlSkills Showdown!— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2018
📺: ESPN, 9pm ET pic.twitter.com/QBrMXBfwLF