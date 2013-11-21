Higher or lower: Deal Philip Rivers now if you can

10 seconds: How fast it would take me to trade Philip Rivers if I got a good offer. Under. The soft underbelly of Rivers' schedule is now complete, as he closes with Kansas City and Cincinnati the final two weeks of the regular season. Yuck. While it does get a little better in the playoffs, he's hard to start until then. True, he's still seventh overall in fantasy points, but he hasn't been over 20 points in a game since Week 4. He also has thrown for multiple TDs in a game once since Week 5. He hasn't crawled to a stop, but he's slowed down enough that if you have a viable alternative at QB and are in need at another position, go ahead and deal Rivers to a quarterback-hungry team. Otherwise, keep him on your bench and then you can dust him off for the fantasy playoffs, but you really have to have someone who you trust to get you through the next two weeks. And if you have that guy, why would you go back to Rivers? It all comes back to trading him.