Hickerson a true overachiever

Before Hickerson got to Cleveland, there had only been seven running backs in NFL history that rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a seasson. With Hickerson in the lineup, Cleveland boasted a 1,000-yard rusher nine of next 10 years, and a Browns player led the league in rushing in seven of those years. It didn't hurt that the Browns had Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly carrying the ball, but Hickerson was not just in the right place at the right time. He was selected to six Pro Bowls and was voted to the team of the decade in the '60s.