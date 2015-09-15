Heroes & Villains: Mariota shines, Chip narrative fails

3. Eagles-Centric Hot-Take Machine With Seven Minutes Left in the First Half: There are moments when Twitter as a collective body deserves to be dumped from a seafaring vessel into the deep. Take Monday night, when social-media toughies walked the virtual streets in hordes to bury Chip Kelly's offense. With the Eagles trailing 20-3 at half, social media was aflutter with takes-so-hot. But Philly wasn't done, taking the game to its final minutes. After leading the NFL in possessions last year, it's simple: Kelly's fast-flowing offense cannot be counted out with 30 minutes to go. Keyboards down.