Henderson, Stroud hold key to stopping Manning and the Colts

This is a matchup of two ascending teams, and they will have many good battles over the years. As long as these teams continue to play twice a year, this will always be a huge matchup because of Houston's decision to pass on Young in the draft. It will be especially big when the game is in Houston, Young's hometown -- don't be surprised if there are more Young jerseys in the crowd than Texans jerseys. Young started as a rookie last year in Houston and ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns -- including a 39-yard score in overtime to win it. He'll be pumped for this game -- but his quad muscle injury means it will most likely prevent him from making an impact in the rushing game. Look for the Texans to load up on the run and force Young to beat them with his arm.