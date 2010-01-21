Heisman winner Tebow headlines Senior Bowl rosters

Coverage of the Senior Bowl game on Saturday begins at 3 p.m. ET with a NFL Total Access Senior Bowl Pregame Show from Los Angeles takes viewers straight up to the 4 p.m. ET kickoff. NFL Network's on-air talent roster from Mobile includes Paul Burmeister, Mike Mayock, Corey Chavous, Lindsay Soto and Bucky Brooks with Randy Moss, Charles Davis and Michael Lombardi anchoring recap shows in Los Angeles. On game day, Bob Papa, voice of NFL Network's Thursday Night Football, has the call in the booth alongside Mayock and Davis with Burmeister and Chavous reporting from the sidelines.