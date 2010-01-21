Heisman winner Tebow headlines Senior Bowl rosters

2010 Under Armour Senior Bowl game and practice
coverage exclusively on NFL Network Jan. 25-30
For the fourth consecutive year, NFL Network introduces viewers to the NFL's next generation of talent with exclusive coverage of the 2010 Under Armour Senior Bowl from Mobile, Ala. High-definition coverage begins with practices on Monday, Jan. 25 and culminates with the 60th annual Senior Bowl game Saturday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.
Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano and his staff coach the South team, while Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz and his staff lead the North team. Former college stars participating in this year's Senior Bowl include: former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow of Florida, Javier Arenas of the national champion Alabama Crimson Tide, Lamarr Houston of Texas, Taylor Mays and Stafon Johnson of Southern California, Jimmy Graham and Darryl Sharpton of Miami (Fla.), Penn State's Jared Odrick and Sean Lee, Pat Angerer of Iowa, Rhodes Scholar Myron Rolle of Florida State and Kurt Coleman of Ohio State.
Live practice coverage from Ladd-Peebles Stadium runs Monday through Thursday, Jan. 28 with one-hour telecasts for both North and South teams. Each night at 8 p.m. ET, a 30-minute Path to the Draft Senior Bowl Recap Show from NFL Network's Los Angeles studios provides interviews and analysis in reviewing the day's action.
Coverage of the Senior Bowl game on Saturday begins at 3 p.m. ET with a NFL Total Access Senior Bowl Pregame Show from Los Angeles takes viewers straight up to the 4 p.m. ET kickoff. NFL Network's on-air talent roster from Mobile includes Paul Burmeister, Mike Mayock, Corey Chavous, Lindsay Soto and Bucky Brooks with Randy Moss, Charles Davis and Michael Lombardi anchoring recap shows in Los Angeles. On game day, Bob Papa, voice of NFL Network's Thursday Night Football, has the call in the booth alongside Mayock and Davis with Burmeister and Chavous reporting from the sidelines.
The annual Senior Bowl is one of the first opportunities NFL head coaches, scouts and general managers have to evaluate upcoming talent. Eleven participants in the 2009 Senior Bowl were drafted in the first round and Clay Matthews (Packers) and Brian Cushing (Texans) earned Pro Bowl honors in their rookie seasons.
The 2010 Under Armour Senior Bowl is part of NFL Network's college football and Path to the Draft programming, which includes the Insight Bowl, 2010 Scouting Combine and the 2010 NFL Draft. Live pick-by-pick coverage of the draft airs in primetime for the first time beginning on Thursday, April 22 on NFL Network.
Monday, Jan. 25
3:30 p.m. -- Day 1: North Team Practice (HD)
8 p.m. -- Path to the Draft: Under Armour Senior Bowl Recap Show: Day 1 (HD)
Tuesday, Jan. 26
12 p.m. -- Day 2: North Team Practice (HD)
3 p.m. -- Day 2: South Team Practice (HD)
8 p.m. -- Path to the Draft: Under Armour Senior Bowl Recap Show: Day 2 (HD)
Wednesday, Jan. 27
12 p.m. -- Day 3: North Team Practice (HD)
3 p.m. -- Day 3: South Team Practice (HD)
8 p.m. -- Path to the Draft: Under Armour Senior Bowl Recap Show: Day 3 (HD)
Thursday, Jan. 28
12 p.m. -- Day 4: North Team Practice (HD)
3 p.m. -- Day 4: South Team Practice (HD)
8 p.m. -- Path to the Draft: Under Armour Senior Bowl Recap Show: Day 4 (HD)
Saturday, Jan. 30
3 p.m. -- NFL Total Access (HD) - Under Armour Senior Bowl Pregame Show
4 p.m. -- 2010 Under Armour Senior Bowl (HD)
7 p.m. -- NFL Total Access (HD) - Post-game analysis
