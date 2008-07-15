Health is biggest obstacle for Chargers as camp approaches

Are the Chargers healthy?

Quarterback Philip Rivers, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, tight end Antonio Gates and center Nick Hardwick were all recovering from injuries during the offseason. Tomlinson was the most publicized, but he will be ready for training camp coming back from an MCL injury. Rivers played in the AFC Championship Game with a torn ACL and had surgery a few days later. But he's a fast healer and doing well. Hardwick is coming back from a foot surgery, while Gates missed offseason workouts with a foot injury. The Chargers signed Jeremy Newberry as an insurance policy for Hardwick. Hardwick and Gates are imperative to the Chargers success this season, so they will be watched closely in training camp.