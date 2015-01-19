Heads Up program helps 'Friday Night Tykes,' but issues remain

Published: Jan 19, 2015 at 05:07 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • Forbes reported that the Heads Up Football program plays a prominent role in the second season of Esquire Network's Friday Night Tykes, which debuts on Tuesday. That includes the replacement for one coach who was banned for his demeanor during the controversial first season.
  • USA Football published an FAQ about signing up for Heads Up Football for 2015, aimed at players and coaches.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

