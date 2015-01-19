Heads Up program helps 'Friday Night Tykes,' but issues remain

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- Forbes reported that the Heads Up Football program plays a prominent role in the second season of Esquire Network's Friday Night Tykes, which debuts on Tuesday. That includes the replacement for one coach who was banned for his demeanor during the controversial first season.
- NFL.com featuredNew England Patriots offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bjoern Werner, who were both born in Germany and are helping to grow the game internationally.
- USA Football published an FAQ about signing up for Heads Up Football for 2015, aimed at players and coaches.
