Head injury likely to cost Ravens rookie LB Kindle all of 2010

Published: Sep 17, 2010 at 01:57 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Sergio Kindle's rookie season likely is over -- and his football career might be, too.

Kindle fractured his skull shortly before training camp in July when he fell down two flights of stairs. The former Texas standout underwent a series of neurological exams from independent doctors in Baltimore.

"He's got some serious issues that he's dealing with," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday after practice. "The chances of him playing this year are slim. We're going to be very, very careful. The doctors are going to very careful. Sergio is going to be very careful with that type of an injury."

Kindle said it's just a matter of time before he returns to football.

"I know I'll play football again," he said. "I don't know when, but I'm going to make it back."

The Ravens are giving him that chance.

Harbaugh said the team still plans to sign its second-round draft pick to a contract -- one that offers the Baltimore protection in case Kindle isn't able to play again.

The coach said the Ravens intend "to sign him to some form of a deal that reflects the situation and give him an opportunity."

However, because of the nature of the injury, there's no guarantee Kindle will make it back.

"There's no way to predict these things," Harbaugh said. "You don't know how the brain heals. It's different in everybody. We'll just see how it goes."

Before Friday's announcement, Kindle had said he's remaining patient as he waits for the Ravens to talk with the NFL Management Council before proceeding with contract talks.

"They're supposed to do that before they can talk to me," he said Thursday. "I hope we're talking soon about me coming back there and doing my contract. I don't know when that will happen, hopefully soon."

Kindle said he continues to make steady progress and is working out hard.

"I'm feeling good," he said. "I'll be feeling a lot better once I get back there."

Kindle also said he remains upbeat about his outlook.

"I'm not frustrated," Kindle said. "At first, I was because I didn't understand and now I understand. Being patient is a good thing. Being frustrated won't help. I'm waiting for the good word."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) to undergo MRI as Panthers consider options at QB

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold is set to undergo an MRI on his ailing shoulder.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW