HBO Sports, NFL Films' 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals' to premiere Wednesday, Nov. 9

Television's most acclaimed sports reality franchise, which expanded its programming platform last fall with the introduction of a multi-episode, in-season edition, will debut a second presentation of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Cardinals' season.

Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The 18-time Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all-access coverage to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Cardinals as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle to return to the postseason.

Hard Knocks In Season debuted last fall with the engaging and eventful drama of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 regular-season journey.