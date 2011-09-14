'Hawks meet Steelers in rematch of Super Bowl XL

Why to watch
This one has major beatdown potential. When the Steelers were pushed around by Washington in the preseason, they came out and smacked the Eagles in the mouth the next week. Baltimore embarrassed Pittsburgh last Sunday and the struggling Seahawks are flying cross-country right into a rabid situation. And they know it, too.
Inside story
Ben Roethlisberger was a turnover machine in Week 1, throwing three picks, fumbling twice and absorbing a bunch of hits. Wouldn't be surprised to see Pittsburgh revert to a power-running strategy and go to the ground heavily to punish Seattle off the bat.