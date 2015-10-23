Have the Jacksonville Jaguars closed the talent gap?

He pointed to a couch off to the side where wide receivers Allen Hurns and Allen Robinson were sitting and talking. The two are inseparable and Caldwell takes solace in that. He also takes solace in the fact that neither of them left Jacksonville much this summer, opting to stay near camp and run voluntary workouts along with quarterback Blake Bortles. The theme was progress, which can be an awkward subject for the general manager of a team that is 10-44 since he took over. It can be especially hard for Caldwell, who is relentless in his optimism, but also his discipline. He won't allow himself to complain about the situation he inherited -- or even think that way. Even the team's owner, Shad Khan, called it "heavy lifting."