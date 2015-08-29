Hauschka lifts Seahawks over Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Steven Hauschka kicked a 60-yard field goal with 16 seconds left to give the Seattle Seahawks a 16-15 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday night.
Hauschka had missed a 58-yard attempt with 3:46 remaining. His winning kick, from midfield, barely cleared the crossbar. He also made field goals of 40 and 27 yards.
Nick Novak, competing for a job with rookie Josh Lambo, kicked a 52-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter to give San Diego a 15-13 lead.
Novak also made a 32-yarder goal in the first quarter. The Chargers (2-1) brought in Lambo because Novak struggled on kickoffs last year. Lambo kicked a winning 47-yarder as time expired at Arizona a week earlier, as well as field goals of 53 and 43 yards. Lambo had a 28-yard field goal against the Seahawks (1-2).
