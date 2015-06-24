Has Matthew Stafford's accuracy improved?

The Lions' star quarterback has yet to move past the wild-card round despite putting up heroic numbers in postseason play (703 yards, 4 TDs, 92.4 rating in two games). He's frequently overshadowed by Calvin Johnson, arguably the best receiver in the game, who gets a lot of the credit for Stafford's success and has a marketable nickname to boot -- the search for Stafford's moniker is an ongoing debate on Reddit.