Has Larry Fitzgerald played his last game with Cards?

There is a chance that Saturday's loss to the Panthers marked the final time Larry Fitzgerald was in an Arizona Cardinals jersey.
Speaking on NFL Network's NFL GameDay First on Saturday morning, Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals are expected to ask Fitzgerald to take a pay cut from his $15 million salary in 2015.
"I'm told the ball is in his court, as far as how much he wants to accept and how willing he is to help their salary-cap situation," Rapoport said.
Questions about the 11-year pro have swirled in recent weeks with one report that he could be traded but not cut and another stating that Fitzgerald doesn't expect to be back next season.
In advance of Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the 31-year-old said he isn't concerned about the future.
"It has not crossed my mind," Fitzgerald said Wednesday, per Fox Sports. "I'm in the midst of an opportunity that doesn't come too often, so all my energy and everything is focused on helping my team win."
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said last month the team's "intent" is to have Fitzgerald retire a Cardinal. He also said, "We have to make good business decisions."
That intent and business decision could be at odds when it comes down to swallowing $15 million for a veteran receiver this offseason.